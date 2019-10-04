Once a source mainly of headache and heartbreak for modern hunters, muzzleloading has evolved through a combination of technologies to become a very satisfying science and art.
Emerging from pre-electrified ages to arrive in common use for deer hunters during the 1980s, muzzleloaders commonly combined cast lead bullets, residue-building powders and unreliable ignition caps in rifles assembled from kits sold by mail. In each case, advances in the technology of each component now eliminate practically all the bad elements of revitalized nostalgia.
The first step away from cast lead bullets, those with unreliable performance and unsure seating capacities, was the use of sabots. A plastic sabot, not too far removed from the plastic shot cup found inside shotgun shells, was used to launch a smaller-than-bore-diameter projectile. Sabots themselves are inconsistent, however, tend to foul rifling with leavings of their own, and send off bullets designed for best terminal performance at much higher speeds than muzzleloaders reach.
Federal Premium B.O.R. Lock bullets combine the best attributes of sabots with the full-bore potential of full-caliber bullets in a product engineered to fly with heartening accuracy and perform to their utmost at a muzzleloader bullet’s terminal speed. A one-piece bit of equipment has a polymer ballistic tip at the front, an expanding polymer base at the rear with a weight-retaining copper solid between that does not fragment but expands to the ultimate reaches of its potential on game.
In the propellent world, Blackhorn 209, by Western Powders, a Montana-based company, offers many performance characteristics very similar to those of smokeless powders. Specifically, muzzleloaders firing this powder do not suffer the fouling commonly found with even the best of other options. Anecdotal tests by the gun writing community have demonstrated the powder to have no cumulative fouling tendencies at all.
Additionally, Blackhorn 209 is chemically impervious to moisture, meaning it will not change its behavior due to humidity, and the thin film of burned residue it does leave behind will not promote rust as other black powder substitutes do.
Further, the powder’s advanced burning characteristics and consistent nature routinely allow users to shoot 100-yard groups on paper less than an inch in diameter.
Blackhorn 209, as the name suggests, is made specifically to be used in muzzleloaders sparked by in-line 209 shotgun primers. It is not suitable for use in sidelock rifles, and it does not ignite consistently when sparked by No. 11 percussion caps or other older technology.
Its earlier-introduced competitors in the black powder game are generally offered both as loose powder and in the more-conveniently-handled pellet form. Blackhorn 209 is not offered as compressed pellets and must be measured charge by charge. Further, since it is lighter than the other powders, it much be measured by volume rather than weight.
Be consistent
As to the necessity of manipulating it in its loose form, many top shooters find that to be only a good thing.
“The key to accuracy is consistency,” says Tony Smotherman, a dedicated black powder hunter and top competitor in the field of black powder bench rest shooting. “That holds true no matter what you’re shooting.
“Picture how pellets are loaded and how they sit behind the bullet you put in after them. By their nature, the pellets are smaller in diameter than the inside of the barrel. You drop them down in there and they stack one way one time, another way the next, another way the time after. They don’t fully fill the space between the breech plug and the back of the bullet. That air space they leave affects how they burn. Since the air space they leave is a different shape every time, the way they burn is different every time too, and it shows up in your down-range performance.