MYRTLE – It’s no secret Kinsley Gordon is Myrtle’s go-to player.
The junior guard scored a game-high 24 points Thursday to lead the Lady Hawks to a 51-38 Division 3-1A victory against county rival West Union.
The win gave Myrtle the regular-season league title and a top-seed in the division tournament.
Gordon, however, gave credit to her teammates for the win.
“Our young players really stepped it up,” she said. “It was a team effort tonight. We wanted to win this game and win the division. They beat us pretty bad the last time we played.”
Gordon was sidelined with a concussion and missed the 54-27 loss Jan. 14 to the Lady Eagles in the Union County Tournament.
“Kinsley always plays well, but Mollie Moody (sophomore), Emma Mayer (freshman) and Raykiah Strickland (sophomore) were the unsung heroes,” Myrtle coach Chris Greer said.
A late second-quarter layup by Moody helped give Myrtle a 24-21 halftime lead.
West Union rallied in the third quarter to take a 27-26 lead on a layup by Eden Conlee with 1:54 left. Conlee led the Lady Eagles with 17 points.
Myrtle’s Strickland answered with back-to-back field goals – a layup and a 3-pointer – to ignite a 17-0 run that continued into the fourth quarter. She followed later with two steals that turned into four straight points on two layups, one by her and one by Gordon.
Mayer ended the Lady Hawks’ run with putback to give Myrtle a 43-27 with 5:35 remaining.
“Raykiah (Strickland) made some great plays,” Greer said. “I didn’t sub very much tonight. We played only seven. I was proud our defense; we’ve got to get better offensively.”
Myrtle improved to 11-7 overall and to 6-1 in the division. West Union is now 16-7 overall and 7-1 in league play.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Myrtle’s 17-0 run in the second half.
Point Maker: Gordon scored her season average of 24 points to lead all scorers.
Talking Point: “It was a good rivalry game for both teams. I was proud of the girls. We’re going to be division champs. I like that." – Chris Greer