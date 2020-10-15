COVID-19 has ruined Myrtle's first football homecoming.
The Hawks were scheduled to host H.W. Byers on Friday in a Division 1-1A game. But the team was forced to go into quarantine Thursday after positive tests within the program, forcing the game's cancelation.
H.W. Byers will get a win via forfeit, improving its record to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in division. Myrtle will fall to 2-4, 2-2.
This is the first season for Myrtle to play on its own field, having played at BNA Bank Park in New Albany during its first two varsity seasons.
Myrtle will not be able to make up the homecoming festivities because its final three games are all on the road.
Two of Myrtle's volleyball players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, just hours before a first-round playoff match against Ingomar.