Tim Dillard was working an MLB game earlier this season in Cincinnati when when he saw former Reds great Barry Larkin in the adjacent broadcast booth.
Dillard said he felt “super unqualified.”
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s Barry Larkin. That’s so cool,’” he recalled.
His broadcast partner for the night, Jeff Levering, told Dillard, “You know, you’re doing the exact same thing that Barry Larkin’s doing.”
Friday night Dillard will be celebrated as a big deal when the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, retire his No. 17.
They’ll also give away Dillard bobbleheads before a 7:05 first pitch against the Charlotte Knights.
Dillard, a Saltillo native who played baseball at Itawamba Community College before embarking on a 16-year professional career, the overwhelming majority of that in the minor leagues and much of it in Nashville where he now makes his home.
Dillard’s dad, Steve Dillard, played for Boston, Detroit and both Chicago teams in a seven-year MLB career and later managed in the minor leagues.
Lack of Big League experience and recognition makes Tim Dillard somewhat of a unique broadcasting fit, but that hasn’t slowed him down in his second season of work with Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Dillard most often works as an analyst with the pre-game and post-game shows. Outside of the Bally Sports Wisconsin footprint Dillard’s work can be seen as part of the MLB streaming package.
“Usually, the guys you see in the booth, they were studs,” he said.
Dillard, a right-handed reliever, appeared in 73 games with the Brewers from 2008-2011. He made 511 minor league appearances including 139 starts.
Few aspiring big-league pitchers hang around for 511 minor league games.
Dillard attributes his longevity to the belief that teams “always need pitching” and what he describes as his own limited skill set.
“I tried to get out several times honestly, tried to find another job, started throwing out feelers over the years many times,” he said. “Stuff would fall through, and somehow or other I kept getting a (baseball) job every season.”
Eventually he was recruited to the broadcast side by the Brewers.
As a reliever — and by growing up in a baseball world — Dillard says the professional games he’s watched are just as meaningful to him as a broadcaster as the games in which he played.
His personality helps too.
“They realized that I have a good rapport with players and fans and that I do know baseball,” he said.
One man’s “rapport” can be translated to “comedic sensibilities” as Dillard was described by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel in a spring story on Brewers broadcast personalities.
Dillard’s ability to laugh at himself and in most life situations made him a hit on social media before beginning his broadcast career in 2021 soon after retiring as a player.
Dillard played most of nine seasons with the Sounds including in 2019 when they were part of the Texas Rangers. He was the team’s co-MVP that season after recording 153 1/3 innings with nine wins and 103 strikeouts.
Dillard is the Sounds’ all-time leader in wins (48), innings (710), games (242) and strikeouts (437) and is among the franchise leaders in most major pitching categories.
Friday at First Horizon Field he’ll be joined by his wife Erin and children Brooks (13), Camryn (11) and Hayes (6).
Dillard will throw out the first pitch and be hosted in the owner’s suite.
Mostly, though, he’ll enjoy the fans who supported him for many years.
“When we went to Nashville we didn’t know anybody, didn’t have any friends. Little did we know we’d be calling it home for as long as we have,” he said. “The majority of players never sniff the chance to play professional baseball anywhere close to where they live. For several years we were living our best life you could live outside the Big Leagues.”
