Mississippi State’s latest commitment is certainly no stranger to the Bulldogs.
Four-star wide receiver Malik Heath, who signed with MSU in 2018, reaffirmed his previous pledge over the weekend becoming the Bulldogs’ 23rd commitment for 2020.
Heath is rated the top junior college wideout and the No. 2 overall juco prospect in the country. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Jackson also holds offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Washington State.
Heath was a former Under Armour All-American at Callaway High School and caught 28 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman at Copiah-Lincoln Community College last season.
Logan Lowery