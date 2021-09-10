agate NE Mississippi high school football scores Sep 10, 2021 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Amory football team runs onto the field Friday night to take on Mooreville. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ThursdayEast Webster 33, Vardaman 0FridayAberdeen at Calhoun CityAlcorn Central at FalknerBaldwyn 60, Tishomingo County 14Booneville 31, East Union 21Caledonia at Holly SpringsEupora 42, Biggersville 30Heritage Academy at South PontotocHouston 49, Shannon 6H.W. Byers 36, Rossville (Tenn.) 28Itawamba AHS at North PontotocLafayette 12, Southaven 8Magnolia Heights at OkolonaMantachie at HatleyMooreville at AmoryMyrtle 44, Thrasher 7Nettleton 40, Saltillo 33New Albany 50, Byhalia 7Oak Hill Academy at Canton AcademyPontotoc 10, Choctaw County 8Potts Camp at ColdwaterRipley at KossuthSmithville 31, Hamilton 0Starkville 38, Olive Branch 7Starkville Academy 28, French Camp 7Strayhorn at AshlandTupelo 56, Corinth 0Tupelo Christian 24, West Lowndes 22Unity Christian at Calhoun AcademyWalnut at Middleton (Tenn.)West Point 38, Noxubee County 19SaturdayOxford vs. Ruston (La.), at Shreveport Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists