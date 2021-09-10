djr-2021-09-11-sport-amory-feature-arp1

The Amory football team runs onto the field Friday night to take on Mooreville.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Thursday

East Webster 33, Vardaman 0

Friday

Aberdeen at Calhoun City

Alcorn Central at Falkner

Baldwyn 60, Tishomingo County 14

Booneville 31, East Union 21

Caledonia at Holly Springs

Eupora 42, Biggersville 30

Heritage Academy at South Pontotoc

Houston 49, Shannon 6

H.W. Byers 36, Rossville (Tenn.) 28

Itawamba AHS at North Pontotoc

Lafayette 12, Southaven 8

Magnolia Heights at Okolona

Mantachie at Hatley

Mooreville at Amory

Myrtle 44, Thrasher 7

Nettleton 40, Saltillo 33

New Albany 50, Byhalia 7

Oak Hill Academy at Canton Academy

Pontotoc 10, Choctaw County 8

Potts Camp at Coldwater

Ripley at Kossuth

Smithville 31, Hamilton 0

Starkville 38, Olive Branch 7

Starkville Academy 28, French Camp 7

Strayhorn at Ashland

Tupelo 56, Corinth 0

Tupelo Christian 24, West Lowndes 22

Unity Christian at Calhoun Academy

Walnut at Middleton (Tenn.)

West Point 38, Noxubee County 19

Saturday

Oxford vs. Ruston (La.), at Shreveport

 

