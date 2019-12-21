A standout volleyball player at the University of Nebraska and for Team USA, Kayla Banwarth was named the new Ole Miss volleyball coach on Saturday.
“Throughout our search process, it became clear that Coach Banwarth is one of the top up-and-coming leaders in volleyball,” Ole Miss AD Keith Carter said in a statement. “Immediately we recognized her rare mix of youthful energy and top-level experience.”
As a player and assistant coach, she helped guide Nebraska to four conference championships, three Final Four appearances and a national title in 2017. Her illustrious career with Team USA included eight medals in international competition, including a bronze at the 2016 Olympic games.
Banwarth, 30, walked on at Nebraska in 2007, earning the starting libero job midway through her freshman year and maintaining it through her final season in 2010. As a player, she led the Huskers to three Big 12 titles and the NCAA semifinals in 2008.