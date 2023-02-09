NEMCC baseball team 2023

Members of the 2023 Northeast Mississippi Community College baseball team are (back row, from left): John Eaton of Biggersville, Eli Jones of Booneville, Jackson McCoy of Booneville, Hayden Donahue of Booneville, Dylan Bowers of Southaven, Kelly Crumpton of Jackson, Jackson Conn of Jackson, Drew Cartee of Caddo, Ala., Aidan Foeller of Southaven, Carter Phillips of Blue Springs, Brant Smith of Columbus, Taylor Ballard of Tupelo, Mason Walden of New Site, (middle row, from left) Peyton Peoples of Hattiesburg, Chess Parker of Corinth, Conner Graves of Ripley, Noah Foster of Tupelo, Jackson Owen of Starkville, Davis Oswalt of Nettleton, Ward Johnson of Biggersville, Matthew Bullard of Calera, Ala., Jackson Mayer of Myrtle, Luke Smith of Jasper, Ala., Grayson Stone of Tishomingo, Lock Elliott of Oxford, (front row, from left) Khi Holiday of Tupelo, Kristian Sprawling of Olive Branch, Jay Huggins of Corinth, Kyle Church of Booneville, Harris McReynolds of Starkville, Colton Fitzsimmons of New Site, Charlie McAnally of Iuka, Colin Oswalt of Tupelo and Brodey Lentz of Rogersville, Ala. Not pictured is Carson Rowland of Ripley. 

 Michael H. Miller/NEMCC

BOONEVILLE -- Northeast Mississippi Community Colleg baseball coach Richy Harrelson believes that he has a team that could make history for the second consecutive season.

