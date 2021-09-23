SENATOBIA -- Northeast Mississippi Community College dropped its Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) North Division opener 45-13 at No. 14 Northwest Mississippi CC Thursday night.
The Rangers scored in every quarter.
Northeast cut its deficit to 7-6 with 4:33 remaining in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carter Putt (Heritage Academy). It was the first rushing touchdown of his collegiate career.
However, the Rangers scored 24 unanswered points after Putt's score to extend their advantage to 31-6 with 9:52 to go in the third period.
Northeast's other touchdown came on a 78-yard catch-and-run from Putt to Kylan Garrett (Independence) in the third. The Tigers had 270 total yards of offense.
Carter Bonds (Corinth) recorded Northeast's first double-digit tackling performance of the season with 11 stops and a sack. Ole Miss commit Reginald Hughes (Rosa Fort) had five tackles and a sack as well.
The Tigers play at home against Itawamba CC on Thursday. Kickoff is 6:30.
No. 9 Jones College 35, Itawamba CC 23
At Fulton, Jones scored 28 points off four ICC turnovers Thursday.
The Indians (1-3, 0-1 MACCC North) played an inspired first half to lead 14-7 at the break.
Jones went ahead in the third quarter and led 21-17 entering the fourth.
That’s when Jones extended its lead to 28-17 and added an insurance score after an interception in the red zone resulted in a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
A late score by the Indians brought the game to the 35-23 final.
Shamar Sandgren (Savannah, Ga.) had another standout game with seven receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard score that gave the Indians the halftime lead.
Eric Watts (Opelika, Ala) had the Indians’ other touchdown on a 26-yard pass from Dylan Faulk (Hernando), who finished the night 29-45 for 284 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.