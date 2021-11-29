BOONEVILLE – The Northeast Mississippi Community College men's basketball team showed little rust in its return from Thanksgiving break with a 99-83 victory over Copiah-Lincoln Community College on Monday at Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
This was considered a non-conference game between the two Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) members. It was the first meeting between these two programs on the Booneville campus since December 2008.
A pair of Tiger guards produced double-doubles in Kylan Blackmon and Jalin Rice. Rice set or tied two career-highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds while Blackmon had 22 points and 10 boards.
Rice's offensive rebound and putback at the buzzer gave Northeast (7-1) a 56-35 advantage at halftime. Three Tigers reached double figures during the first 20 minutes, including Blackmon and Rice.
Ken Lewis scored all 16 of his points in the opening half on the strength of four 3-pointers. Zeke Cook added 14 points while Josh Mitchell added 12 points for Northeast, which rose to No. 18 in the newest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I rankings earlier Monday.
Kareeme Davis had a game-high 31 points, including 25 points in the second half, for the visiting Wolves. The Tigers held a plus-14 margin in rebounding and had five fewer turnovers than Co-Lin (2-5).
Northeast begins conference play inside the MACCC on Thursday by traveling to Hinds Community College. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Utica.