Dilworth

Nettleton's Zavian Dilworth finished with a game-high 31 points in Monday's win over Hatley

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

HATLEY – The Nettleton Tigers came into their second division game of the year against Hatley with an attack mindset, and they executed it well, coming away with an 89-59 on Monday.

