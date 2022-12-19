HATLEY – The Nettleton Tigers came into their second division game of the year against Hatley with an attack mindset, and they executed it well, coming away with an 89-59 on Monday.
“They did a good job of taking away our 3-point shot tonight, but when they extended, our guys did a good job of attacking the basket,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “That’s the good thing about having veteran guards like Anterion (Venson) and Zay (Dilworth), they see what the other team is taking away and adjust.”
Nettleton (11-1, 2-0) wasted no time in gaining a double-digit lead, going up 17-7 at the end of the first behind 15 combined points from Jayden Carruthers and Dilworth. Venson, Dilworth and Carruthers helped lead a 12-3 run at the start of the second to add to Nettleton’s double-digit lead. Nettleton headed into halftime up 45-21 after outscoring Hatley 28-14 in the second.
Hatley (8-7, 0-2) managed to string together a 15-6 run led by Jaxon Knight, Jaden Haro and Jarrett Mitchell midway through the third to cut the score to 58-44. Nettleton responded and closed the quarter out with a 6-0 run.
Nettleton outscored Hatley 25-15 in the fourth to cruise to the victory.
Dilworth finished with 31 points on the night, while Carruthers added 21 for Nettleton. For Hatley, Knight notched a team-high 20 points to eclipse 1,000 career points.
(G) Nettleton 58, Hatley 53: The Lady Tigers also took their second division win of the season in a tightly contested game.
Hatley tried to rally a comeback in the fourth after falling behind by as much as 19, outscoring Nettleton 20-12, but Nettleton manage to seal the win behind Zion Seals’ 18-point night.
Madison Whitt led Hatley with 21 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Nettleton opened the second quarter with a 12-3 run to add to its double-digit lead.
Point Maker: Dilworth led Nettleton with a game-high 31 points.
Talking Point: “We hang our hat on applying pressure. They made a lot of unforced mistakes tonight, so we were able to extend our lead little by little the entire game.” – Gardner
