NETTLETON – Both teams’ bats were hot for most of this division rivalry, but the Nettleton Tigers made the big plays when needed to come out on top 14-4 over Hatley on Tuesday.
“I think offensively that was one of the better games that we’ve had all year,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “Their pitcher is pretty good, and he’s been throwing it very well recently, but our guys did a great job of staying on a lot of pitches. I thought our guys just beat the ball all night long.”
After a 1-1 draw concluded the first inning, Nettleton strung together five runs in the second to take a 6-1 lead. Hayden Kuhl led the inning off with a double, while Max Smith brought him in with a double.
Cade Oswalt also hit a two-run double in the inning, while Cruz Mitchell and Hunter Kuhl had RBI singles. Hatley battled back in the third to cut the score to 6-4 after an RBI single from Braxton Harlow and a solo bomb by Evan George.
Nettleton capitalized on a few mistakes in the bottom of the third to score runs, and Oswalt continued his hot night at the plate with an RBI triple to give the Tigers a 9-4 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Nettleton scored three more runs on an error, a wild pitch and an RBI from Mitchell. Oswalt put the game away with an RBI on a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded.
Mitchell finished the night with four strikeouts and allowed no hits or runs in the final three innings.
“The thing about Cruz (Mitchell) is you can start him, bring him in mid-relief or close him,” Hargett said. “He just wants the ball, and he competed his tail off and filled up the zone to close out the win.”
Extra Bases
Big Innings: Nettleton drove in five runs in the bottom of the second with Cade Oswalt and Max Smith hitting RBI doubles.
Big Stat: Cade Oswalt went 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in four runs for Nettleton.
Coach Speaks: “Errors and a few mental mistakes defensively cost us. They had 9 hits to our 7, so we were right in there, but they had a couple extra base hits. We made plenty mistakes, but they played a really good game of baseball and threw two good arms at us.” – Hatley coach Grant Johnson.
