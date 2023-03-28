Oswalt

Nettleton's Cade Oswalt went 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in four runs for the Tigers in Tuesday's win.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

NETTLETON – Both teams’ bats were hot for most of this division rivalry, but the Nettleton Tigers made the big plays when needed to come out on top 14-4 over Hatley on Tuesday.

