NETTLETON • The John Keith era at Nettleton opened in dominating fashion on Friday night.
Nettleton did all of its damage against Hatley in the first half, scoring eight touchdowns on the way to a season-opening 56-0 win.
“Our defense put us in great positions all night, and then we had some big plays,” said Keith, Nettleton’s first-year coach. “This is one of those games where things snowballed and went in our favor.”
After an early fumble recovery, Davis Oswalt scored on a 6-yard quarterback keeper to give Nettleton a quick lead.
Oswalt, a senior in his first year as the starter, then found Zavian Dilworth for the next two scores on strikes of 35 and 8 yards.
“We were really comfortable tonight,” Oswalt said. “Our offensive line did a really good job opening up holes and giving me time in the pocket.”
Nettleton’s rushing attack proved potent as well as Roderick Patterson broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run in the first, and scoring runs of 32 and 5 yards in the second.
“My offensive line made some really good blocks,” Patterson said. “I had a couple of good chances to get through there for those touchdowns.”
Anterion Venson also hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Oswalt in the first, and Jamonte Guines added a 14-yard run in the second quarter.
Nettleton’s defense dominated as well, shutting out Hatley and holding them to negative yards in the first half.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: On the second play, Sadaris Conway recovered a fumble on a bad snap that put Nettleton at the 4-yard line to set up the first TD.
Point Man: Davis Oswalt was a perfect 5 of 5 passing for 117 yards with three TDs and a rushing score.
Talking Point: “Our defense ran to the ball, swarmed, and I don’t think there was one play where just one guy was there.” – Nettleton coach John Keith
NOTES
• Marcus Thomas blocked a punt and Charlie Sullivan recovered it, leading to Oswalt’s second TD to Dilworth.
• Patterson rushed for 112 yards on 8 carries.
• Hatley hosts Biggersville next week, while Nettleton travels to Baldwyn.