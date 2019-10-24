STARKVILLE – New Albany volleyball continued its quest in the uncharted playoff waters as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Bay High 3-0 in Thursday's Class 4A semifinals at Mississippi State.
New Albany (24-9) will face Vancleave (38-4) in the state championship match on Saturday. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. in the Newell-Grissom Building.
The last two years, the Lady Bulldogs saw their season end in the second round of the playoffs.
On Thursday afternoon, New Albany won by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-21 and will make school history by playing in its first state championship match.
Bay (11-13) had no answer for Lady Bulldogs outside hitter Greta Blakemore as she gave New Albany the momentum in the opening set with seven kills. Blakemore stepped up her game even more in the second set with eight kills.
When it was over, she praised her head coach, Ashley Connolly.
"I think that Coach Ashley really helped me with placement and stuff, but I think our energy was really good," Blakemore said. "The middles played really strong, so it opened up for the outsides to have open spots to hit. Overall it was just really good and fluid."
New Albany broke open a tight first set of 11-9, closing on a 14-3 run and securing the 25-12 winner. Janae Shackleford added three kills and Vakeria Jett had two to complement Blakemore's seven.
"It was very key to get that first set win because I knew the girls were coming in nervous because we had no idea what Bay was like," Connolly said. "I think us coming out strong and winning that first set gave us that boost of confidence that we needed to know that we are the better team and we deserve to be in that state championship."
New Albany took an early lead in the second set, but Bay came back to tie at 10-10. However, the trio of Blakemore, Shackleford and Jett began cranking out the kills and the Lady Bulldogs finished the set on a 15-7 run.
The third set saw a couple of lead changes early on, but New Albany grabbed the lead at 15-14 and took the set and match with a 25-21 decision.
Blakemore finished her day with 17 kills while Shackleford added nine. Masey Adams was dealing the assists to the heavy hitters and finished with the match with 33.
"Greta knew that she had to step into that leadership role on offense today and she did it," Connolly said.
Maggie Moore recorded 23 digs to lead New Albany while Blakemore finished with 19.
Vancleave will be seeking a third-consecutive state title after winning Class II in 2017 and 2018. Also nicknamed the Bulldogs, they advanced on Thursday with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-15) victory over Caledonia.