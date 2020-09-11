NEW ALBANY • Overtime losses can be haunting, but New Albany flushed its frustration on Friday night in a dominant 45-14 home win over Booneville.
The Bulldogs dropped their season opener 38-35 in overtime at Pontotoc last week.
“We knew we had to be better,” New Albany quarterback Joe Mathis said.
Mathis was 11 for 13 passing for 216 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He was relaxing on the sideline late in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs set the tone with stellar defensive play in the first half, forcing three turnovers that led to 17 points.
“I thought our guys played fast,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “Coach (Trent) Hammond with the mentality he brings to the table those guys were flying around. We’re excited about what they did.”
Defensive end A.I. Nugent chased down Booneville quarterback John Daniel Deaton and forced a fumble on the game’s opening possession. Carson Gault recovered for the Bulldogs, who drove down and scored first with a 20-yard field goal by Caleb McDonald.
An interception by Micah Reed gave the Bulldogs their second possession, and Mathis finished it with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Cohran.
The game took on the look of a blowout in the second quarter when Mathis threw a short pass to Cameron Knox who made a defender miss and ran 70 yards to the end zone.
However, the Blue Devils (1-1) answered on their next possession when Denton scrambled 40 yards for a score. That made it 17-7 with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second.
New Albany (1-1) answered right back when Mathis again worked the left sideline, this time finding Cohran wide open. He scored easily on the 64-yard play.
Seconds before halftime the Bulldogs forced their third turnover of the night. After working the outside, the middle was soft for C.J. Hill who ran 19 yards for the score.
New Albany led 31-7 at halftime.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Booneville’s third turnover was the backbreaker.
Point Men: Cohran and Knox dominated the Booneville secondary each with two touchdowns. Knox’s second was a 38-yarder in the third quarter.
Talking Point: “When we fix mistakes and limit turnovers and missed tackles we’re a good football team. Tonight we limited those things.” – Stubblefield