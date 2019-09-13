BOONEVILLE • New Albany and Booneville provided the fans an exciting and wild finish to their game as the visiting Bulldogs came from behind to snatch a 42-41 victory over the Blue Devils.
It was the first loss of the season for the host Blue Devils (3-1).
The teams scored four touchdowns – two apiece – within a seven-minute span in the final quarter.
New Albany quarterback Charlie Lott hit Cameron Knox for a 54-yard touchdown strike with 3:40 left to tie the game and Caleb McDonald drilled the extra point for the win.
Booneville had just scored with 4:15 remaining on a 69-yard pass play from John Daniel Deaton to Davian Price to take the first lead of the night. L.J. Shumpert’s two-point conversion run gave Booneville the 41-35 advantage.
Isaiah Cohran shut the door on a Booneville comeback as he intercepted a pass and returned it to the Blue Devil 39 to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
Price scored five touchdowns in the losing effort for Booneville while Lott threw for four touchdowns passes to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) to the win.
Dennis Clayton, New Albany Gazette
Also Friday
Corinth 36, Olive Branch 28: The Warriors celebrated homecoming in style, beating a Class 6A foe for the initial time while topping the Conquistadors for the first time in 42 years. Prior to Friday, the teams had only met two other times – as Division 1-4A foes in 1993 and 1994 – since the 1977 Crossroads Bowl.
Quarterback DT Sheffield accounted for four touchdowns, three in the second half after the Warriors trailed 14-10 at the break. He hit Calvin Jones for a 45-yard score on third-and-14, then broke loose for an 82-yard scoring run on the final play of the third to put the Warriors (2-1) up 23-14.
Jones had 135 yards receiving to go along with a pair of scores.
Olive Branch (1-2) scored with 1:12 remaining but Corinth recovered the onside kick.
Biggersville 46, Hatley 27: Goldman Butler rushed for five touchdowns (2, 8, 5, 7, 20) and Andrew Green returned a kickoff 99 yards to lead the Lions (2-1).
For Hatley, Markel Hunt scored on runs of 70 and 2 yards and a 24-yard interception return.
East Union 48, Tishomingo County 10: Ty Walton tossed four touchdowns and Micah Fulgham scored three times.
Colton Plunk opened the scoring for the Urchins (3-1) with a 79-yard run and Fulgham wrapped it up in the fourth quarter with a 69-yard TD run.
Mooreville 35, Belmont 8: Kha’sen Mitchell scored the first four touchdowns of the night for the Troopers (3-1), including an 85-yard kickoff return. He also scored on a 65-yard run and two passes (16, 24) from Dawson Phillips.