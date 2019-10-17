NEW ALBANY • New Albany utilized its service and serve-receive game to the max to defeat Pontotoc 3-0 in the first round of the Class 4A volleyball playoffs on Thursday night.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-11 and 25-19.
“Strong serves and serve-receive were the keys, I told them if we go out there and we serve strong, keep the balls in play and we pass well that we should be able to control the game and I feel like we did for 98 percent of the match,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said.
New Albany opened a quick 7-1 lead, but the Lady Warriors fought their way back by virtue of a 10-0 run midway through the first set during Lauren Trimble’s service to claim a 16-11 lead. After a timeout, New Albany recovered to close out the set on a 14-4 run to take a 25-20 win.
The Lady Bulldogs raced out to another nice lead in the second set at 9-1 off the service of Masey Adams who had two aces during the run. New Albany won by a comfortable 25-11 margin to take a 2-0 lead.
“Masey’s serving game was off the charts, that’s some of the best serving that I’ve seen her do all year,” Connolly said.
Libero Maggie Moore directed the Lady Bulldogs offensively and defensively from the backline and helped them seal the match with a third set win of 25-19 score.
“I think clean serve-receive, getting our serves in and playing aggressive offense were pretty key,” Moore said. “I think we also just needed to be prepared to defend the back row attack and have a big block that we could play around.”
New Albany will play Greenwood, a 3-0 winner over Kosciusko, on Tuesday in the second round.
Pontotoc finishes its first year in 4A volleyball with a 20-12 record.
“Our girls played really hard and our focus was to play with all our heart,” Pontotoc coach Annie MacGregor said. “New Albany is a talented team.”
Greta Blakemore had 16 kills for the Lady Bulldogs while Moore had 15 digs. Adams led New Albany with 28 assists and six aces while finishing second in digs with nine.