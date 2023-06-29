PONTOTOC – Pontotoc's boys basketball team was a high-scoring juggernaut that made it to the semifinals of the Class 4 state tournament last season before getting bounced by Raymond. That Pontotoc offense was so lethal, in fact, it sank what was believed to be a state record 24 3-pointers in a game.
The challenge for this year’s Warriors squad? Staying competitive while replacing the entire starting five from that Final Four team.
“Right now, it’s kind of one of those things where we’re trying to find our identity and how we’re going to produce points in the future,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said.
Pontotoc took on Houlka and Blue Mountain in consecutive games Thursday morning and came away with wins in both as the summer season came to a close. The Warriors trailed at halftime of the Blue Mountain game before mounting a comeback in the second half.
“I’m happy to get a couple wins under the belt, just to get the team morale where we need to be,” Tipler said. “Losing a whole bunch of seniors last year and trying to figure out ourselves right now and how to be competitive, that’s the biggest thing for us right now.”
Part of that process will involve finding a new identity, even if it might be a significant departure from last year’s electrifying squad. Tipler believes team defense will be a major emphasis this year.
“I think that’s what we’re going to hang our hat on this year because ultimately we lost 80 points at least with the seniors that we had last year,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out how to go from scoring 80 to 90 to allowing no more than 40 a game. That’s the big issue right now is how can we get stops and string stops together?”
Pontotoc will look to returners Emarion Hinton and Dawson Rice to lead the way. Hinton was dominant down the stretch in the second half of Pontotoc’s win over Blue Mountain on Thursday.
“Having only a couple guys that have experience in playing, now you’ve got to figure out the team chemistry and what gels,” Tipler said.
“We’ve got a lot of different people stepping up into new roles and stuff, so it’s been pretty rough,” Hinton added.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.