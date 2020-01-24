NEW SITE • The New Site Royals showed off their shooting ability on Friday night.
New Site beat Potts Camp, 67-64, in a Division 1-2A showdown. The Royals drained six 3-pointers in the first half then made nine of their 11 free-throw attempts in the second half.
Walker Moreland hit four free throws in the final 21 seconds to win the game.
“They’re really big and they’re hard to stop, but we went up 18 on them at one point and just got lackadaisical and let them get back in it,” New Site coach Rick Howell said. “We should’ve been able to put them away right there.”
New Site (23-2, 3-0) led 15-9 after the first quarter, but shot lights out in the second quarter. Capped off by Moreland’s back-to-back 3-pointers, the Royals went on a 19-5 run with 15 points coming from deep to go up 36-18.
Potts Camp (16-5, 3-1) finished the quarter on a 11-2 run, with New Site’s only two points in the stretch coming from two Moreland free throws, to make the score 38-31.
“We are a very unselfish team and we just look at the open man,” Moreland said. “We aren’t afraid to shoot the ball.”
Each team went back-and-forth in the third, with Carson Fitzsimmons scoring nine of his team-high 19 points, and New Site led 55-45 going into the final period.
Potts Camp used a 10-1 run in the fourth quarter to take its first lead of the game, 64-63, with 34 seconds left. Moreland was then fouled and made two free throws with 21 seconds left to go up by one point, and Potts Camp got one last attempt to win the game.
The Cardinals inbounded the ball with seven seconds left, but Mitchell Saulsberry lost control and Moreland ended up with the ball. He was fouled and hit two free throws to secure the game.
(G) New Site 98, Potts Camp 43: Hannah Campbell scored 27 points to keep the Lady Royals undefeated in division play. Ivy Loden, Saydee Taylor and Lily Whitley also scored in double digits.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Moreland’s four free throws in the final seconds won the game.
Point Maker: Saulsberry finished with a game-high 20 points.
Talking Point: “We went into a box and one to guard Saulsberry and put a guy on their guard. We weren’t going to let Saulsberry take it in on us and weren’t going to let Faulkner hit a 3-pointer.” Howell said of his defense on the final possession.