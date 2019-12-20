Despite losing nine starters from last season, the undefeated Tupelo boys soccer team is still making waves.
Tupelo is 7-0-1 entering the Tupelo Soccer Showcase which begins tonight. The Golden Wave have outscored their opponents 30-3 with six shutouts, and its only non-win came in a 2-2 tie with Clinton.
“We are playing pretty good and we have a lot of new guys stepping up and playing for us this year,” Tupelo coach Harris Faucette said. “We are still trying to figure out some things, but they’ve done a good job of working together and playing together so far.”
Among those starters that were lost were leading scorers William Hughes (28 goals, 9 assists) and Johannes Sognnaes (33 goals, 14 assists). Sognnaes was named the Daily Journal Player of the Year last season.
The Wave aren’t scoring at the same level as it has in past seasons, but the job is getting done. Leading the way on offense are seniors Rhett Smith (9 goals, 2 assists) and John Gibens (8 goals, 1 assist), while sophomore Reed Conerly leads the team with nine assists.
“This year, we don’t have that one guy up top that we rely on to create a lot of chances,” Faucette said. “It’s more of everyone being involved in it and both John and Rhett have done a good job of finishing their chances in front of the goal.”
Defense delivers
The defense has been a big say in the Wave’s success so far this season. Tupelo has allowed only three goals in eight games, and has shut out Lafayette, Oxford, DeSoto Central, Starkville, Olive Branch and Mooreville.
Brothers Connor and Ryan Thistle are both back on the defense after starting last season, while Luke Losordo and Tyler Goad have stepped up into roles. Eric Velazquez is the starting goalkeeper, and has experience from past seasons.
Tupelo will face its biggest test of the season in the Tupelo Soccer Showcase. Both the boys and girls will host Florence tonight, then both will host Center Hill on Saturday night.
Also included in the tournament are the Oxford girls and boys and West Lauderdale girls and boys.
“This is a big weekend for us,” Faucette said. “There’s not many times we get games like this in Tupelo, so we are excited to see the competition and it will be a good test for us before Christmas break to see where we are at.”