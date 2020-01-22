OXFORD • In all likelihood Doug Nikhazy will get the ball first when Ole Miss opens the baseball season against No. 1 Louisville on Feb. 14.
As he does, the Saturday starter as a freshman a year ago will unveil a somewhat new but much improved pitch, a slider.
The 5-foot-10 left-hander worked his way into the rotation the second weekend of SEC play as a freshman last year. He finished the season 9-3 with a 3.31 earned run average in 89 2/3 innings.
He was strong in the postseason with eight scoreless innings in the SEC Tournament against Texas A&M, nine strikeouts and only one run in the Oxford Regional against Clemson and in picking up the Rebels’ only win in the super regional at Arkansas.
Along the way Nikhazy set an Ole Miss freshman record with 86 strikeouts.
Trouble with the curve
He often kept teams off balance with a big, sweeping curve ball. Throwing a fourth pitch – the slider – for strikes could make him more dangerous.
“It’s something we’ve been really using (this month), and we’re excited to bring it out this upcoming year. It’s a little sharper than my curve ball,” Nikhazy said.
Nikhazy toyed with a fourth pitch last year that he called a cut fastball.
“There were times that we thought it was a good pitch, but in games more times than not it got him in some trouble,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “This year, working on the slider there’s a chance that’s going to be another pitch in his arsenal.”
The Rebels lost a lot of offensive production from last year’s 41-27 team, but as sophomore Gunnar Hoglund rejoins Nikhazy Ole Miss will retain two-thirds of its SEC rotation, a far cry from last year when Bianco had to find three new starters.
Bianco believe Nikhazy’s slider can be especially effective against left-handed batters. Velocity with the pitch has been around 80-81 miles an hour.
It won’t replace Nikhazy’s more established pitches, the fastball, curve and change-up, but going to the slider in late innings when perhaps it hasn’t been used much could really make things difficult for hitters.
“It’s another pitch hitters have to defend against,” Bianco said. “It’s difficult to get to a fourth pitch as a reliever, but as a starter it can make a big difference in getting a little more length at the end of the game.”