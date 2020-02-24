OXFORD -- Ole Miss sophomore Doug Nikhazy's has been named the SEC's pitcher of the week.
It's the second-straight weekly conference honor for an Ole Miss player after the Rebels were picked sixth in the Western Division in the league's preseason poll.
Nikhazy, a left-hander from Windermere, Florida, threw six scoreless, hitless innings in the Rebels' 13-0 win over Xavier on Friday. He had nine strikeouts, the second-most in his career.
Freshmen Drew McDaniel and Jackson Kimbrell pitched behind Nikhazy and completed the combined no-hitter. It was the first nine-inning no-hitter for Ole Miss since 1966.
It was the third SEC weekly honor for Nikhazy who was twice named freshman of the week last year.