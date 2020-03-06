OXFORD • Doug Nikhazy threw six innings of no-hit baseball, and No. 9 Ole Miss defeated Princeton 15-0 before a sparse gathering at Swayze Field Friday.
Game 2 is today at 1:30.
Ole Miss (12-1) has won 11 straight.
Tyler Keenan drove in five runs with three hits, the third a three-run home run in the sixth to make it 8-0. Hayden Leatherwood and Tim Elko also homered in an eight-run sixth. All came against Princeton right-hander Connor Udell, the first guy out of the bullpen.
Keenan is 11 for 21 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in the last five games.
The Rebels had five home runs for the game, one by freshman Peyton Chatagnier in the seventh, one by pinch-hitter Kevin Graham in the eighth.
Ole Miss had a season-high 17 hits, three each by Keenan, Chatagnier and Elko.
The Rebels have a nation's best 26 home runs on the season.
Nikhazy located well and worked ahead in counts en route to a career-high 12 strikeouts. He walked three.
It’s the second time this season he’s left a start without allowing a hit. Nikhazy and freshman relievers Drew McDaniel and Jackson Kimbrell combined to no-hit Xaiver in a 13-0 win on Feb. 21.
Greer Holston relieved Nikhazy and threw a perfect seventh but gave up a leadoff single in the eighth to end the no-hitter.
Holston also allowed a walk and struck out four in two innings.
Freshman Logan Savell finished the game.