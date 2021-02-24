PONTOTOC • Both Pontotoc and North Pontotoc brought out the boxing gloves for Wednesday's second-round Class 4A playoff basketball game.
In the end, the Lady Warriors' physicality won out as they pulled away in the second half for a 54-41 win over the Lady Vikings.
“With the physicality of the game, if it comes down to that, we like our chances a lot of times,” Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard said. “We thought if we kept attacking we would either get them in foul trouble and get to the free throw line, or we would go score it.”
Pontotoc (28-4), ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, will host Louisville in the third round on Friday.
No. 8 North Pontotoc (20-7) traded blows with the favorites in the first half, holding the lead until the 4:59 mark of the second quarter before Pontotoc took a 21-17 lead into the break.
Shemiah Hadley scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in the first half to keep the Lady Vikings in it.
“They hit us in the mouth quick,” Heard said. “Shemiah Hadley is a great player, and she hit us in the mouth a bunch of times tonight.”
Pontotoc's Angela Middleton and Sadie Stegall carried the load for their team in the first half. Middleton notched seven points and six rebounds, while Stegall knocked down Pontotoc's only two 3-pointers of the night in 15 attempts.
Junior post Samya Brooks was slowed in the first half, shooting 1 for 7 in the first two quarters. In the second half, Brooks was 6 for 6 to score a team-high 14 points.
“She was doubled on every touch in the first half,” Heard said. “We made a couple of adjustments at halftime and put her in a position to have success.”
Pontotoc's aggressive nature led to an early exit for North Pontotoc senior Maddie Guerin, who fouled out with 7:12 left in the game with just two points.
“That’s the story of the game,” said North Pontotoc head coach Matt Waldrop. “We’ve got to have Maddie Guerin and Shemiah in there without fouls to be able to defend those big girls.”
The Lady Vikings were down by 13 at one point in the third quarter and pulled within eight midway through the fourth, but Pontotoc shot 7 of 8 from the free throw line to close the game.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc started the third quarter on a 9-0 run for its largest lead of the game at 30-17.
Point Maker: Hadley was 8 of 17 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “We felt like no one could want it us as much as we did tonight.” – Heard