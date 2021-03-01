JACKSON – Pontotoc sought redemption on the same floor where their season ended a year ago to Moss Point.
And found it.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Warriors beat the Lady Tigers at their own slow paced game for a 37-21 victory in a Class 4A semifinals rematch on Monday.
Pontotoc (30-4), currently on a 23-game win streak, advances to the championship game on Thursday against Choctaw Central at 5 p.m.
“We wanted to come out and control the pace of the game and I thought we did that,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. “They are a great defensive team. That’s everybody ever talks about, is their defense. We kind of wanted to live up to that challenge and show we are a great defensive team too.”
The Lady Warriors put the clamps on Moss Point’s offense, that averages just 34.4 points per game. Pontotoc opened up a 26-4 lead at halftime and coasted to the finish line, with ball control in the second half.
“We knew their style. We got our lead and they want it to be low-scoring so we decided to just let them play their style the rest of the game. And we didn’t think that would be enough to come back and get us,” Heard said.
Pontotoc was 12 of 25 (48%) from the field, while Moss Point shot 7 for 30 (23.3%) in the contest, including a 2 for 12 start in the first half.
The Lady Warriors pieced together a 15-0 run to close the first quarter on five points from Samya Brooks, four from Sky Vaughn and a pair of 3-pointers from Makayla Boyd and Allie Beckley.
Vaughn led the team with 14 points and five rebounds.
“I never wondered for one second if Sky was going to show up today,” said Heard. “We know every single game that she is going to show up. That’s how valuable she is.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Up 15-2, Pontotoc outscored Moss Point 11-2 in the second quarter.
Point Maker: Vaughn was a perfect 4 for 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “I wasn’t leaving this place crying again.” - Vaughn.