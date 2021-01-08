FULTON • The driver's seat in Division 2-4A needed one team to sit in it, and Pontotoc was happy to oblige.
The No. 1-ranked Warriors went strike for strike with No. 3 Itawamba AHS and came away with a 57-53 road victory Friday to move to 4-0 in division play.
“I was worried we were out of rhythm, only playing three games in the last three weeks or so, and at times we looked like it,” Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler said. “Ultimately, we got a big win against a really good division opponent, so maybe this will get us back to where we were before the Christmas break.”
Pontotoc (14-3) built a 10-point lead early in the fourth, but the Indians (11-3, 3-1) didn't go quietly. Keondra Hampton scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the final period, including a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left that cut the deficit to 54-53.
After Pontotoc's Dajerious Scott split a pair from the line, IAHS called timeout to set up a play for the tie or a go-ahead 3-pointer, but the inbounds pass was stolen by Tyler Shepard, who knocked down the game-sealing free throws with 4 seconds left.
“We just had guys step up when we needed it,” said Tipler. “Tyler had a couple of big steals there late and made some big free throws.”
IAHS' biggest lead came early in the second quarter as it pieced together a 19-10 lead. Pontotoc responded with an 11-2 run with baskets from five different players to tie the game.
The Indians led 26-23 at the half, led by 10 points from Arvesta Troupe, who was held scoreless in the second half.
Itawamba's Issac Smith scored on back-to-back possessions early in the third quarter, and that was answered by a 9-0 from Pontotoc, capped by a 3-pointer from Zane Tipler for the Warriors' first lead since midway through the first.
In their comeback in the fourth, the Indians missed six free throws that proved costly in the four-point loss.
“That’s the one thing that jumps out to me,” said IAHS coach Darryl Wilson.
(G) Pontotoc 81, Itawamba AHS 28: The No. 5-ranked Lady Warriors (14-4, 4-0) were led by Sky Vaughn's 20 points. Makayla Boyd pitched in 15 and Samya Brooks added 14.
Kaitlyn Plunkett scored 10 points for IAHS (5-6, 2-2).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc was 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 10 seconds to hold on for the win.
Point Man: Gavin Brinker led the Warriors with 16 points.
Talking Point: “We thought we had a good matchup with Gavin against their bigs on the perimeter, and we used that to our advantage at times.” – Tipler