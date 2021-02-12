FULTON • Rolley Tipler implored his team to win the rebounding battle before Friday night's Division 2-4A championship game, and his team did that and more.
Pontotoc, the Daily Journal's No. 1-ranked team, dominated the glass en route to a 70-53 win over Shannon, claiming the No. 1 seed for next week's Class 4A playoffs.
By the numbers, the Warriors (25-3) and Shannon were nearly identical in most areas. Both teams shot 50% from the field and Shannon had 16 turnovers to Pontotoc's 15.
Pontotoc separated itself on the glass, winning the battle on the boards 28-15, with 15 offensive rebounds.
“On the defensive glass we were sending four every single time, and I think that was kind of contagious and everybody started hitting the offensive glass the same way,” Tipler said.
Shannon's last lead of the game came at the 3:14 mark of the second quarter at 22-20, but Pontotoc closed the half with a 6-0 run on three offensive rebound putbacks – two from Rock Robinson and one from Gavin Brinker.
Robinson scored nine of his 11 points in the first half and added nine rebounds in the game.
Pontotoc opened the second half on a quick 6-0 run behind senior point guard DaeDae Scott, who attacked the front of the rim at will. Scott scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and opened the floor for Brinker to take over.
Brinker shot 8 of 9 from the field in the second half after the Red Raiders were forced to pay attention to Scott and J.J. Washington, who scored all 11 of his points in the second half.
Brinker finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
“They focused in on (Brinker) in the first half, sagging a lot of people around him,” said Tipler. “In the second half, with DaeDae kind of getting to the rim, it opened things up for him. I think everybody accompanied him to help make that job easier for him.”
Devin Hodges led Shannon with 16 points. Jikeis Tucker added 14.
(G) Pontotoc 60, Shannon 49: The No. 1-ranked Lady Warriors (26-4) claimed the Division 2-4A crown behind Samya Brooks' 20 points and Sky Vaughn's 17.
The Lady Red Raiders were led with 12 points by Aubrei Bogan. Ja'Nai Crowley and Jamiya Bowen both added 11.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Shannon pulled within six with 5:49 to play, but Pontotoc went on a 15-2 to put the game away.
Point Maker: Brinker was 10 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “If we just win now, we get three home games. You can’t ask for better than that, especially when we haven’t lost a home game this year.” – Tipler