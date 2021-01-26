PONTOTOC –When things got rocky, Rolley Tipler's team didn't flinch.
No. 1 Pontotoc stayed calm, cool and collected down the stretch to earn a 67-66 win over No. 3 Itawamba AHS on Tuesday night.
It's Pontotoc's second win over the Indians this season, as the Warriors move to 9-0 in Division 2-4A.
“That was a good thing we did, was stay composed,” said Tipler. “Rock (Robinson) stepped up and made some big free throws right there when we could’ve easily folded.”
IAHS (15-4, 7-2) knocked down 12 3-pointers in the game, the last of which coming off the hands of Arvesta Troupe with 24 seconds left to cut Pontotoc's lead to 65-64.
A pair of free throws from Robinson extended the lead back to three before Troupe's last 3-point attempt bounced off the rim twice before falling down to Davon Wilder, who stuck the putback in with 3 seconds left, leaving no chance for the comeback.
“We’ve got to find ways to close games a little bit better than what we are doing,” said Tipler. “I’m happy we found ways to tough our way through it, but at the end of the day, when we get those leads, we’ve got to find a better way to command it.”
Pontotoc was led in scoring by sophomore Gavin Brinker, who totaled 21 on 50% shooting from the field.
“I think my role on this team is to step up in big games and do whatever we need to do to win,” said Brinker. “I really like to win.”
Pontotoc (20-3) held as much as an eight-point lead at the 2:38 mark of the fourth, particularly behind the play of Robinson, who scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half.
Defensively, Pontotoc struggled to find answers for IAHS senior Caden Prestage. Prestage was 9 of 16 from 3-point range for a game-high 29 points.
Prestage was 5 of 8 in the first half to give the Indians a 34-33 lead at the half.
(G) Pontotoc 86, IAHS 38: Angela Middleton and Sky Vaughn paced the No. 3-ranked Lady Warriors (20-4, 9-0) with 19 points.
Tonya Warren led the Lady Indians (6-10, 3-6) with 11 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Brinker's basket plus the foul with 2:38 left gave Pontotoc an eight-point lead, providing the much-needed cushion.
Point Man: Robinson was 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Talking Point:
“I was proud of the effort we showed, even when we took their best punches.” – Tipler.