TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Mississippi State finished the regular season in sweeping fashion on Saturday afternoon.
No. 10-ranked MSU beat Alabama, 7-3, in the regular-season finale at Sewell-Thomas Stadium to cap off a three-game sweep of the Crimson Tide. It was MSU's fourth SEC sweep of the season, the most since 1989.
The Bulldogs (40-13, 20-10 SEC) finished second in the SEC West behind Arkansas and clinched a top-4 seed in the SEC Tournament that begins next week in Hoover, Alabama.
With a first-round bye, MSU will avoid the single-elimination portion of the tournament that begins on Tuesday.
Alabama (29-22, 12-17) jumped all over Mississippi State starter Jackson Fristoe early. The Crimson Tide scored three runs on Fristoe in the first two innings on three hits and three walks.
Reliever Houston Harding replaced Fristoe to start the third inning. Harding allowed a leadoff single, but erased the baserunner on a ground ball double play on the way to retiring 15-straight Crimson Tide batters.
He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed no runs on two hits and one walk. He loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning before being replaced by Preston Johnson, who got out of the inning with a flyout to centerfield.
Harding's 5 2/3 innings was his longest outing of the season and his fourth appearance this season of at least five innings. He improved to 6-2 on the year with a 2.64 ERA.
The Bulldogs were held scoreless until the fifth inning, when Kellum Clark and Scotty Dubrule each singled to lead off the inning. Lane Forsythe then hit a RBI single to cut the lead to 3-1, before Tanner Allen hit a RBI groundout to cut the lead to one.
Luke Hancock walked with the bases loaded to tie the game, 3-3, before Kamren James hit into an error that gave MSU a 4-3 lead.
Two more errors extended Mississippi State’s lead in the sixth inning. Clark reached via fielding error by Alabama’s third baseman, and Tanner Leggett followed with a single. Forsythe then bunted the ball and Alabama’s catcher threw the ball away trying to get the out at first base.
Clark scored from third to make the score, 5-3, and Rowdey Jordan capped the scoring in the next at-bat with a two-run single to right field.
The bottom of MSU’s lineup started both scoring innings, and the 6-9 holes finished the game a combined 5 of 16 at the plate and scored six of the team’s seven runs.