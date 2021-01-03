STARKVILLE – Mississippi State had no answer for Rhyne Howard and Kentucky’s 3-point shooting on Sunday afternoon.
No. 13-ranked Kentucky beat No. 12 Mississippi State in overtime, 92-86, in the Humphrey Coliseum. Howard, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, scored a game-high 33 points on 10 of 19 shooting. She finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free throw line.
As a team, Kentucky shot 49.2% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range. The Wildcats (9-1, 2-0) made 14 of 28 3-pointers.
“We have to defend,” MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said. “This wasn’t a very good defensive effort for us. … We lost them. In transition, they got a lot of threes, then we lost them in staggered screens when we weren’t connected or they dribbled and penetrated and we lost the shooter.”
There were 14 lead changes in the game, and neither team had over a 6-point lead at any point in the game.
Mississippi State’s only 6-point lead of the game came midway through the fourth quarter when Myah Taylor hit a 3-pointer to put Mississippi State up, 75-69, with 4:34 left in regulation.
Shortly after, however, Mississippi State (6-2, 1-1) hit a scoring drought. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for 4:07 of game time, and Kentucky made three 3-point shots, two from Howard and one from Jazmine Massengill, to take a 78-75 lead with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter.
“I thought offensively we did some things that were really good, but we could have gotten more from an offensive standpoint as far as getting into the paint because we knew we had the advantage," McCray-Penson said.
Mississippi State tied the game, 78-78, after a putback layup and free throw from Jessika Carter with 27 seconds left. The Bulldogs missed a shot at the buzzer and the game went to overtime.
MSU took a 82-78 lead two minutes into overtime, but Howard proved too much down the stretch. She hit a 3-pointer, a midrange jumper, then grabbed an offensive board and made a putback and-1 in 70 seconds to put Kentucky up, 87-84, with 1:20 left.
Howard scored 25 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“In the second half, it started coming to me and my short started falling a bit more so my teammates were looking for me to continue to make plays and I just kept hitting so I kept taking them,” Howard said.
Mississippi State cut the lead to one point, 87-86, with a Taylor free throw but Kentucky made five free throws down the stretch to pull out the six-point win.
Rickea Jackson led the Bulldogs with 23 points while Carter had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Aliyah Matharu finished with 19 points.
The Bulldogs hit the court again on Thursday at Florida for a 5 p.m. contest.