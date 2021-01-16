RIPLEY • Brian Middleton admits his team wasn't at its best on Saturday, but he was certainly pleased with how it finished.
Tishomingo County, the Daily Journal's No. 2-ranked team, pulled away with a 41-27 win over Division 1-4A rival Ripley, the defending Class 4A champ.
The Lady Braves outscored Ripley 10-0 in the fourth quarter.
“This is an experienced bunch of girls. When it got to where we had to adjust to some stuff, they did it, and credit to them,” Middleton said.
Tishomingo County (18-1, 4-0) didn't have its typical offensive output, partly due to Ripley's match zone defense, plus a poor shooting effort from the floor that held the Lady Braves to a season-low in points.
Tishomingo County was 12 of 36 (33.3%) from the floor and just 2 of 9 (22.2%) from 3-point range for the game.
“The good thing about this team is we can kind of conform to what is going on out there,” said Middleton. “There are certain things we’d like to do. We’d like to make it more up and down, that’s for sure, but we can adjust by going inside or play outside, and we can grind it out and guard. That’s what makes us good.”
Ripley (11-5, 2-2) stayed in the game by way of the 3-point line, making five threes in the game, the last of which came from Sarah Catherine Childs at the 2:50 mark of the third quarter to pull within one.
Childs led the Lady Tigers with eight points.
The Lady Braves answered with a pair of free throws from Maura Nunley and a 3-pointer from Madison Bennett, before Ripley's Sophie Bennett got a jumper to fall with 12 seconds left to place the score at 31-27 entering the fourth.
“Going into the fourth quarter, I looked at it and they had 27 (points) and 15 of it on threes, so I said let's take away some of those kicks, and I thought we did a better job of that in the fourth,” Middleton said.
Tishomingo County was 15 of 15 from the free throw line, including 6 of 6 in the fourth quarter. Ripley was 0 for 5.
(B) Ripley 54, Tishomingo County 20: The Tigers (13-3, 3-1) were led with 16 points from LaTrell Vance and 11 points from Alex Prather.
Spence Coffman scored six for the Braves.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: The Lady Braves held Ripley scoreless in the fourth quarter as they put up 10 points of their own.
Point Maker: Nunley scored a game-high 12 points, going 7 of 7 from the charity stripe.
Talking Point: “We did some good things at times, making some threes to keep us within striking distance, and that’s all you can ask for.” – Ripley coach Steve Willey