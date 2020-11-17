PONTOTOC – What was expected to be a tightly contested top-10 battle turned into a rout in a matter of minutes.
Pontotoc’s boys, ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, had their way offensively against No. 9 Amory, leading wire to wire in an 86-50 win Tuesday night.
The Warriors (5-1) shot 66% from the field thanks to an inside-out game that the Panthers (6-1) couldn’t match.
“We wanted to force them to guard us and not really settle for shots, and once we got our inside stuff going, it made it easier to take those threes here and there, opened things up,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said.
Pontotoc raced to an 11-0 lead, holding Amory without a point until the 3:00 mark of the first quarter. It was a 48-18 game at halftime, with 24 of the Warriors’ points coming on layups.
Pontotoc shot 73.1% from the field in the first half, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.
“We did really good passing the ball and moving it around and scoring on good looks,” said Joe Haze Austin, who finished with a team-high 21 points to go with six rebounds.
Pontotoc’s length was a problem for Amory, with 6-foot-5 forwards Gavin Brinker and Rock Robinson commanding the post. Brinker had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Robinson had 16 points and seven boards.
The Warriors shot 7 of 18 from 3-point range, with six different players connecting from downtown.
“This is the most efficient we’ve been as far as shot selection,” Tipler said. “Our shot selection was perfect tonight.”
Jamerison Martin led Amory with 28 points, but he was shut out in the first half thanks to the defensive work of Austin.
(G) Pontotoc 66, Amory 28: The No. 1 Lady Warriors (4-2) raced out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back.
Sky Vaughn led the onslaught with 19 points, while Samya Brooks added 14. Makayla Boyd drained four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc raced out to an 11-0 lead.
Point Man: Austin shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “Once it got established that they were getting whatever they wanted on the offensive end and we were having to work and coming to a loss on how we were going to generate some offense, it kind of let the wind out of our sail early.” – Amory coach Brian Pearson