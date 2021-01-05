FULTON – Arvesta Troupe’s game has returned to its pre-quarantine levels.
The 6-foot-3 junior poured in a career-high 32 points – twice his season average – as No. 3-ranked Itawamba AHS rolled past Okolona, 79-62, on Tuesday night.
Troupe scored 26 against Columbus in his previous outing a week earlier. It’s the kind of production he was bringing to the floor prior to being quarantined for two weeks in November.
“He’s been playing at a high level here the last couple of games,” IAHS coach Darryl Wilson said. “Making shots, rebounding the basketball, doing good on defense with his long arms. He’s going to be a special kid.”
It was Troupe’s fifth game of 20-plus points this season.
Itawamba (11-2) jumped out to a 20-0 lead behind Troupe’s play. He had 12 points in the first quarter, and IAHS led 27-7 entering the second.
It was 43-19 at halftime, and then the Indians removed any remaining doubt with a 25-point third quarter, in which Troupe scored 13.
“I felt everybody, just because we had a big lead, they were letting up. So I was just trying to get them back in it,” Troupe said.
After a slow start, IAHS big man Davon Wilder finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Okolona (4-7) was led by Raheim Blanchard’s 20 points. Keelan Davis added 13, and Fred Randle had 12 to go with eight rebounds.
The Indians shot 55.2% from the floor, including 7 of 16 from 3-point range.
(G) Itawamba AHS 92, Okolona 34: Tonya Warren scored 24 points, and Audra Parks had 11 for IAHS (5-5).
Okolona was led by Taniya Head’s 14 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: IAHS raced out to a 20-0 lead, with Okolona finally scoring its first points at the 4:40 mark of the first quarter.
Point Maker: Troupe was 12 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 5 from behind the arc.
Talking Point: “I thought we played well the last three quarters, but that first quarter we let it get away.” – Okolona coach Arteria Clifton