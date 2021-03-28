STARKVILLE – No. 2 Arkansas brought the brooms to Dudy Noble Field on Sunday afternoon.
Arkansas beat No. 3 Mississippi State, 6-4, on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Razorbacks won Game 1 on Friday, 8-2, and won Game 2 on Saturday, 11-5.
Mississippi State falls to 17-7, 2-4 in SEC play and has lost four-straight SEC games.
“We just got manhandled in all phases of the game,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “We just got beat, and that includes coaching. We got beat in every phase. We have a good team, but we did not show up ready to play this weekend.”
Much like Friday and Saturday’s losses, Arkansas got things going on Sunday with the long ball.
Mississippi State starter Jackson Fristoe tossed three scoreless innings to start the game, but Matt Goodheart led off the top of the fourth inning with a home run to right field to put the Razorbacks up 1-0.
The inning unraveled from there for Fristoe, who then gave up a single, walk and wild pitch to give Arkansas two runners in scoring position with two outs.
An infield single scored another, and a throwing error by Kamren James at third base led to another Arkansas run. Another RBI single and RBI triple gave Arkansas a 5-0 lead.
Fristoe was pulled and finished his day with 3 2/3 innings pitched and gave up five runs on five hits and struck out seven batters.
“I thought he was fine today, especially in the first three innings,” Lemonis said of Fristoe. “He was really good and in the fourth inning, we ran into some trouble. But we don’t make plays either.”
Mississippi State fought back with RBI hits from Josh Hatcher and Brad Cumbest to cut the lead to 5-2, then cut the lead any closer with two solo home runs from Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner in the sixth inning.
Tanner’s home run made the score 6-4, and the Mississippi State offense couldn’t get anything going the rest of the way. The Bulldogs got the leadoff base runner on in both the seventh and ninth innings, but both scoring opportunities were erased on double plays by Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen.