NASHVILLE – Logan Tanner and the Mississippi State hitters got the best of Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter on Saturday night.
No. 4 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Vanderbilt, 7-4, at Hawkins Field to tie the weekend series, 1-1. Sunday’s rubber match begins at 2 p.m. Jackson Fristoe will start for Mississippi State while Vanderbilt has yet to name a starter.
Leiter (7-1) hadn’t lost a game all season but Mississippi State (29-9, 11-6 SEC) got to him early and often on Saturday.
Rowdey Jordan led off the game with a solo home run on the second pitch of the game, and the Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Luke Hancock singled in Tanner Allen.
Logan Tanner added two more runs off Leiter with a two-run home run in the fifth inning, and the star pitcher was pulled after the fifth.
Mississippi State’s six hits and four earned runs are the most Leiter has given up in a game this year.
The Bulldogs added three runs in the top of the seventh inning off the Vanderbilt bullpen. Kamren James doubled and Luke Hancock walked, and Tanner doubled down the left field line to put MSU up 5-1.
Tanner finished 3 for 5 at the plate with a double, home run and three RBIs.
Scotty Dubrule kept the inning alive with a RBI fielder’s choice, and Brayland Skinner hit a RBI single to right field to put the Bulldogs up 7-1.
Mississippi State starter Will Bednar (3-1) pitched five innings and gave up one run. He struck out eight batters and gave up only three hits.
Preston Johnson entered the game in the sixth inning and pitched 1.1 innings. After hitting and walking a batter with one out in the seventh, he was pulled for Landon Sims.
Sims allowed two hits from the first two batters he faced to allow Vanderbilt to cut into the Mississippi State lead, 7-4, but he quickly got back to his normal self.
He struck out six of the last eight batters he faced and allowed no more hits the rest of the way.