SALTILLO – Even with their head coach in quarantine, Tishomingo County’s girls turned in a dominant performance on Tuesday night.
The Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked team rolled past Saltillo, 67-49, to remain undefeated on the season. The Lady Braves did so without head coach Brian Middleton, who has been quarantined since Monday.
“It’s kind of easy to go out there and do what I did with that group,” assistant coach Cory Glidewell said. “Brian’s got them tuned up, ready to go.”
Maura Nunley scored 19 points to lead Tishomingo County (4-0), which started fast and never let up. Early Saltillo turnovers led to baskets, and the Lady Braves had a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
It was 37-19 at halftime, and Saltillo (0-3) never got closer than 14 points in the second half.
“Earlier this week we’d been watching film, and we saw that one of our biggest strengths would be to try and press them and get some early easy baskets and turnovers, and that worked out pretty good for us tonight,” Nunley said.
Jayla Brown added 15 points for Tishomingo County, while 6-foot-4 center Clara Garland had 13. Garland’s presence loomed even bigger than normal with Saltillo missing forward Madison Gardner to a foot injury.
And then star post player Mya Bobo found herself in foul trouble.
“Once we get Gardner back and everybody gets back in a rhythm, we should be OK,” Saltillo coach Titus Goree said.
Erin Wigginton led the Lady Tigers with 14 points. Janiah Hinton added 12, but she got off to a slow start thanks to Tishomingo County’s defensive efforts.
(B) Saltillo 60, Tishomingo County 53: E.J. Fisk scored 19 points to lead Saltillo (1-0) in its season opener.
Spence Coffman led the Braves (1-2) with 22 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Tishomingo County went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to open up a 32-10 lead.
Point Maker: Nunley scored 11 of her points in the first half.
Talking Point: “The pressure we had on defense, I think it made a huge difference, especially Madison (Bennett) the way she was pressuring the ball. Creating a lot of chaos was to our advantage.” – Glidewell