PONTOTOC • Rolley Tipler had a quiet confidence in his team entering Friday night’s contest with No. 1 Starkville.
That confidence was contagious throughout his team, as No. 4-ranked Pontotoc knocked off the previously unbeaten Yellowjackets 51-48 in overtime.
“We had a game plan we wanted to follow, and we did it,” Tipler said. “...Athlete-for-athlete, they got more than we got, but we slowed it down a little bit and didn’t get into an up-and-down game with them, and it helped us out in the end.”
Down two, Pontotoc (8-3) was fouled with 8.3 seconds left in the fourth, but it was just Starkville’s sixth team foul. Off the inbounds play, Gavin Brinker was able to sneak backdoor for the layup with 5 seconds left to send the game into overtime tied 43-43.
“We do the same play over and over, and it was to set up that backdoor cut,” said Tipler. “It was the perfect time for it, and we executed it.”
Brinker started the overtime period with a basket off an isolation play as the Warriors kept the momentum and the lead throughout. Starkville (8-1) cut the lead to 47-46 with 48 seconds left after a putback from Makhi Myles, but clutch free throws from Dajerious Scott and a putback from Tyler Shepard in the final seconds sealed the win.
Starkville built the largest lead of the night at six points after a Keyvon Pearson layup and a pair of free throws from Eric Green with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Pontotoc kept its composure and battled back with two free throws from Shepard and big-time bucket plus the foul from Scott with 29 seconds left to pull within one. Green split a pair from the line for Starkville, setting up Brinker’s game-tying basket.
“We got wide open shots. We got shots around the basket, and we couldn’t make anything,” Starkville head coach Greg Carter said. “We missed a free throw that could’ve closed the game out in regulation. We were awful.”
Scott finished with 11 points for Pontotoc. Starkville’s Coltie Young led with 13 points, scoring 10 in the first half. Myles added 11 for the Yellowjackets.
(G) Pontotoc 53, Starkville 52: Pontotoc’s Allie Beckley hit a baseline floater with 5 seconds left for the win. The No. 5-ranked Lady Warriors had three players in double figures: Sky Vaughn (15), Beckley (13) and Samya Brooks (11). No. 10 Starkville was led by Amaya Ford's 17.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Brinker’s baskets at the end of the fourth and at the start of the overtime period gave Pontotoc the boost it needed.
Point Man: Brinker finished with 12 points.
Talking Point: “Just to see how they’ve been blowing out teams, and to come in here and play basically five quarters of good defense was great to see.” – Tipler