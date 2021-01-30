NEW SITE • Tupelo has been on the losing end of three one-possession games this season, so it was time for them to see the other side of it.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Wave topped No. 1 Belmont 59-58 on Saturday night at the Robertson's Sportswear Lady Challenge at New Site using a clutch play in the final moments.
Junior guard Shanikah Jackson stole the ball away from Belmont's Mary Grace Storment and dished it ahead to Mikayla Riley, who laid it in with 10 seconds left for the game-winning basket.
Jackson scored just five points but had four steals on defense.
“I congratulate her for good defense because (the referee) was about to call a foul, but she is fast and came away with the steal and trusted me to make the shot,” said Riley.
Belmont (22-3) held a six-point lead late in the third quarter before Tupelo's Halle Traylor scored on a layup off a turnover and was fouled at the buzzer for the three-point play.
That play turned the momentum into the Lady Wave's favor heading to the fourth, where they extended that basket into a 10-0, taking their first lead of the second half.
“Going into the fourth it was just a huge momentum swing,” said Tupelo coach Matt Justice. “At that point we were still being lulled into their game plan, slowing us down.”
Traylor scored 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting. Riley scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to go along with six rebounds and two blocks.
Belmont's Macie Walker had to deal with the aggressive, physical nature of defense from Tupelo (13-5) all night. Walker was held to six points in the first half but powered her way through in the second half with some key buckets, including her last shot for the 58-57 lead with 33 seconds left.
Walker finished with 16 points, shooting 6 of 12 from the field.
“We are a physical team and we guarded her just like we would guard any other team we play,” said Justice.
Storment led all scorers with 21 points. Kassi Grimes went 12 for 12 at the free throw line and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Jackson's steal and assist to Riley was the game-winner for the Lady Wave with 10 seconds to play.
Point Maker: Lamarah Cleaves totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Talking Point: “We had a few crucial turnovers that hurt at crucial times.” -Belmont head coach Chris Higginbottom.