STARKVILLE • The Nikki McCray-Penson era started off with a blowout win on Sunday afternoon.
The No. 6-ranked Mississippi State women’s basketball team beat Jackson State, 88-58, in the season opener in a mostly empty Humphrey Coliseum.
Despite a slow offensive start, the Bulldogs shot 41% from the floor, 41.4% from 3-point range and forced 19 turnovers.
Rickea Jackson led all scorers with 19 points and added 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Jessika Carter (14), JaMya Mingo-Young (13) and Myah Taylor (11) also scored in double digits.
“I’m just thankful for them for getting this win,” McCray-Penson said. “It’s my first win here as the head coach at Mississippi State. They wanted it for me, but I wanted it for them. Our coaches did a great job of scouting, so credit doesn’t go to me. It goes to them.”
Jackson got the scoring started for the Bulldogs (1-0) with a 3-pointer on the second possession, but MSU then missed seven of its next eight shots.
With only a 5-4 lead after seven minutes of play, MSU’s Myah Taylor hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of 27 seconds to put MSU up seven points.
Mississippi State led 14-4 after the first quarter and held Jackson State (0-1) without a field goal. The offense picked up the pace in the second quarter with 26 points to push the halftime lead to 40-19.
Jackson State had cut the lead to four points three minutes into the second quarter, but MSU pulled away with a 9-0 lead and ended the half with an 11-0 run.
“I just feel like we had to get the rust off,” Jackson said of the early offensive struggles. “It was our first game coming from last week and not being able to play, so we’ve just been practicing and trying to get going. I feel like we did that.”
The Bulldogs kept up the scoring output in the second half and knocked down five 3-pointers and took a 74-33 lead into the fourth quarter. That lead was pushed out to 43 points early in the fourth quarter.
MSU’s next game will be at home on Wednesday against New Orleans at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on SEC Network+.