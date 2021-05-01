STARKVILLE – A dominant pitching performance led the Mississippi State baseball team to a series win over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.
Will Bednar, Brandon Smith, Cam Tullar and Stone Simmons combined to allow only two runs on seven hits as No. 6 Mississippi State beat Texas A&M, 3-2, at Dudy Noble Field.
The Bulldogs (31-10, 13-7 SEC) won Friday night’s game, 8-7, in 12 innings and will go for the series sweep at 6 p.m.
Bednar pitched five scoreless innings as Mississippi State took a 3-0 lead, but Bednar went back out for the sixth inning and was quickly pulled.
The first Texas A&M batter of the sixth inning, Austin Bost, sent the first pitch of the inning into the left field lounge to cut MSU’s lead to 3-1. After a single and walk, Brandon Smith entered the game and got three outs on his first four pitches to get out of a jam.
He forced a 4-6-3 double play an a lineout to second base. Smith went back out for the seventh inning and allowed a leadoff double. That run came around to score on a single to center field, but Smith got out of the inning with a 3-2 lead still intact.
Tullar entered the game in the top of the eighth and got both batters he faced out, then Simmons entered and earned a four-out save, his second save of the year.
Simmons walked the first batter he faced in the eighth, then retired four straight batters to end the game.
On offense, Mississippi State struggled and tallied only six hits - two from Tanner Allen and two from Luke Hancock. The Bulldogs left 13 runners on base and were 0-10 with runners in scoring position.
MSU was walked a season-high 11 times, but has left 28 runners on base in two games this weekend. MSU has left the bases loaded four times.
MSU's three runs came from a bases-loaded wild pitch, a Texas A&M fielding error and a Brad Cumbest sacrifice fly.