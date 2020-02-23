No. 9 Mississippi State returns home today after a pair of grueling road games last week which saw the Bulldogs lose to Kentucky and go into overtime to beat Auburn.
MSU (23-4, 11-2 SEC) takes on Alabama (15-11, 5-8 SEC) this afternoon at 1 on SEC Network and is trying to extend its conference winning streak at Humphrey Coliseum to nine games.
Freshman wing Rickea Jackson paces the Bulldogs with 15 points per game while the Crimson Tide is led by junior guard Jordan Lewis averaging 13.2.
Alabama defeated Florida 69-62 at home on Thursday and leads the overall series against State 36-22. The Bulldogs have won the last six meetings, including a 65-49 victory in Tuscaloosa last season.
Mississippi State will also honor its 2009-10 Sweet 16 team coached by Sharon Fanning-Otis during today’s contest.
Logan Lowery