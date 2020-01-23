No. 9 Mississippi State saw its 14-game road winning streak come to a close on Monday with a 81-79 loss at top-ranked South Carolina.
The Bulldogs will try to get a new streak started as they travel to Vanderbilt tonight at 8 on SEC Network.
“They didn’t do us any favors on the schedule having to go back-to-back on the road on Monday, Thursday,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “Again, we’ll embrace the challenges.”
The Bulldogs (16-3, 4-1 SEC) have three starters scoring over 12 points per game led by graduate guard Jordan Danberry at 14.3.
Vanderbilt (12-6, 2-3 SEC) has lost its last two games, both at home to South Carolina (93-57) and Arkansas (100-66).
Senior forward Mariella Fasoula leads the Commodores averaging 15.2 points and tied a career-high with 29 points in an 86-70 loss to State in Starkville last season.
The Bulldogs have won six straight over Vandy and lead all-time the series 14-11.
Logan Lowery