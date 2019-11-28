After surviving a scare at Marquette on Monday, No. 10 Mississippi State heads to the Great White North of Canada to take part in the Greater Victoria Invitational.
Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs begin the event taking on San Francisco for the first time today at 3:30 p.m. MSU (6-0) will meet Bowling Green or Green Bay on Friday at either 1:30 or 7 p.m. and close things out on Saturday against No. 3 Stanford, Syracuse, Houston or California Baptist.
Sophomore forward/ center Jessika Carter continues to lead the Bulldogs with 18.3 points and 13 rebounds per game.
San Francisco is 2-3 on the year having dropped two straight to Idaho (66-60) and at UC Davis (79-67). The Dons have 11 international players on their roster led by freshman guard Ioanna Krimili of Greece averaging 18 points.
Logan Lowery