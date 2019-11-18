No. 10 Mississippi State set a school single-game scoring record in its 81-point victory over Murray State on Friday.
Vic Schaefer’s squad will try to continue that success tonight as they take on Troy at 7. It will be the finale of the Bulldogs’s four-game homestand to begin the season.
MSU is scoring 99 points per game and winning by an average of 50 during its 3-0 start. Sophomore forward Jessika Carter is putting up 18.7 points and pulling down 11.7 rebounds.
Troy is also 3-0 and coming off a 94-64 home victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday. The Trojans have five players averaging in double figures led by senior forward Japonica James at 16 points per game.
The Bulldogs are 12-2 all-time against Troy and last met the Trojans in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State won that meeting 110-69 in Starkville.
Logan Lowery