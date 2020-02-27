No. 10 Mississippi State will attempt to bounce back from its buzzer-beating loss at home to Alabama on Sunday.
The Bulldogs (23-5, 11-3 SEC) close out their regular season home slate with Arkansas tonight at 8 on SEC Network.
MSU has won nine straight against the Razorbacks. The Bulldogs won both games against Arkansas last season, 93-69 in Fayetteville and 101-70 in the SEC Tournament championship game.
The Hogs (21-6, 9-5) have won three of their last four games but dropped out of the top 25 following an 83-80 loss at Florida on Sunday.
Chelsea Dungee is one of three Arkansas players averaging over 15 points per game. The junior guard is producing 17.8 points this season and scored 25 and 24 points against the Bulldogs last year.
Logan Lowery