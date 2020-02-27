STARKVILLE – Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer felt certain he would be without star freshman Rickea Jackson against a high-scoring opponent in Arkansas on Thursday night.
Jackson – the Bulldogs’ top scorer on the season – came down with strep throat on Wednesday and had to be quarantined away from her teammates. So Schaefer started Aliyah Matharu for the first time and the freshman guard tied her career-high with 18 points in No. 10 MSU’s 92-83 win over the Razorbacks.
“Sometimes you’ve got to stir the pot and change things up,” Schaefer said.
Matharu had plenty of help from her teammates as well. Jessika Carter notched her 11th double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Jordan Danberry scored 19 points against her former team on senior night. Andra Espinoza-Hunter provided 13 points in 23 minutes off the bench and Chloe Bibby contributed 11 points in Jackson’s absence from the starting lineup.
Jackson was, however, able to muster seven points and four boards in 16 minutes off the bench after her health began to improve on Thursday morning.
“I really didn’t plan to play (Jackson) today and our practice yesterday was geared to trying to overcome losing 20 points a game,” Schaefer said. “I’m smart enough to know that you’re not going to go out there and hold Arkansas to 60. We ain’t beating them 62-60 so my thought process was to get some offense on the floor and that’s what we did.”
The Bulldogs’ offense was exceptional, shooting 50 percent or better in all four quarters. State finished the game at 57.8 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Razorbacks, 38-25.
The Bulldogs’ defense also clamped down on Arkansas’ leading scorer Chelsea Dungee. Dungee entered the game averaging 17.8 points and scored 24 and 25 in two games against Mississippi State last season.
But the junior guard was limited to a season-low four points on 1 of 13 shooting on Thursday.
“Chloe was good defensively,” Schaefer said. “She handled (Dungee) and we really focused on not fouling driving shooters. There’s no need to wack them, make them make a tough shot. I thought we were spectacular on drives to the basket and not fouling.”
Arkansas (21-7, 9-6) still shot 46.9 percent as a team and made 11 3-pointers. The Razorbacks were led by 30 points from Alexis Tolefree, 18 points by Amber Ramirez and 11 from A’Tyanna Gaulden.
“Arkansas is a good 3-point shooting team,” Danberry said. “We knew we had to turn those 3s into twos.”
With the win, MSU improved to 24-5 overall and 12-3 in the SEC which secured the Bulldogs a second place finish in the league. State will close out the regular season at Ole Miss on Sunday at 1:40 p.m.