No. 15 Mississippi State returns home fresh off a first place finish at the Dual in the Desert in Las Vegas.
Today the Bulldogs (11-2) will take on Little Rock (2-8) at 2 p.m. marking the fourth consecutive year the two teams have met.
MSU is a perfect 10-0 against the Trojans including a 98-63 road victory last season.
Sophomore center/ forward Jessika Carter continues to pace the Bulldogs with 14 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
Little Rock has lost its last two outings and are 0-3 against SEC opponents this season having already been beaten by Texas A&M (78-35), LSU (65-50) and Arkansas (86-53). Senior guard Kyra Collier is the Trojans’ top scoring threat averaging 15.9 points and scored a team-high 21 against State last season.
Logan Lowery