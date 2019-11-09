No. 10 Mississippi State opens its season by hosting Southern Miss at 2 p.m. today.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 33-3 campaign in which they won the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles and advanced to the Elite Eight.
MSU has three starters returning led by graduate guard Jordan Danberry, who averaged 13.1 points per game last season.
Southern Miss already has a win under its belt by downing William Carey 77-47 at home on Tuesday. Senior guard Alarie Mayze led the Golden Eagles with 15 points in their opener.
The Bulldogs hold a 24-22 edge in the overall series against USM and have won seven straight. State claimed an 86-42 victory in Hattiesburg last year.
Logan Lowery