OXFORD • As Ole Miss heads into its week of preparation for Vanderbilt there’s no more clarity to the quarterback picture than there has been for two weeks.
Redshirt freshman starter Matt Corral, who missed the Alabama game with bruised ribs suffered near the end of the Rebels’ 28-20 loss to California the week before, won’t throw until the Rebels’ practice on Tuesday afternoon.
True freshman John Rhys Plumlee, whose 109 rushing yards were part of a 279 total against Alabama, the most by a Crimson Tide opponent in eight years, may or may not start Saturday against Vanderbilt.
Several yet to be determined variables will lead to a final decision.
“He definitely did enough that you’re going to see him no matter what happens, but again, you’ve got to see Matt go out there and do it before you start making decisions,” Luke said.
Plumlee carried 25 times, the most rushing attempts by an Ole Miss quarterback since 1997.
Luke said Corral looked “better” when he saw him Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday are the most physical practices of any game week.
“I think he’ll be able to throw starting on Tuesday. I don’t think it’s right to give you an evaluation now until he gets out there and actually goes,” Luke said.
Plumlee scored on a 1-yard run and was 10 for 28 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He threw an interception on his final attempt when he floated a pass over the middle late in the game.
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rich Rodriguez said Plumee and freshman Grant Tisdale, who threw a 28-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds, both did some “good things.”
For now, though, Rodriguez seemed to enjoy teasing the media on Monday.
“If I knew today exactly who we were going to start and what we were going to do, why the heck would I tell you?,” he laughed. “There’s absolutely zero chance of me telling you anything about the quarterback situation until postgame Saturday.”