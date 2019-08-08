WEST POINT • Andrea Lee only led once in her Round of 16 match against Alexa Pano in the 119th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship on a steamy Thursday afternoon at Old Waverly Golf Club. But it came at the most important time.
A two-putt par on the 23rd hole, the par-4 fifth, sealed the victory for the No. 2 player in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings.
A senior at Stanford, the 20-year-old Lee forced extra holes by converting a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. Lee and stroke play co-medalist Pano, 14, then tied the next four holes before the longest match of the championship was decided when Pano failed to convert a 15-foot par putt after a wayward tee shot into the 2½-inch rough.
Lee, a semifinalist in 2014, earned a quarterfinal matchup this morning against 2018 USA Curtis Cup teammate Lucy Li, a 16-year-old Californian.
“She’s a tough competitor for sure, and it’s going to be a tough match,” said Lee. “It’s going to take some of what I did today to beat her.”
Li, meanwhile, earned her third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals. The youngest qualifier in U.S. Women’s Open history – she was 11 in 2014 at Pinehurst – overcame shaky putting early in her match against Kent State senior Pimnipa Panthong, to earn a 2 and 1 win.
The fourth-ranked Li made five birdies against one bogey over her last nine holes, including the clincher on the par-3 17th.